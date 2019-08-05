Storm Team 11 Forecast: Warm and sunny, few storms possible this afternoon

Storm Team 11

Monday, August 5, 2019

Good morning!

Those heading back to school today can expect temperatures in the 60s this morning with some areas of patchy fog, We will warm into the mid to upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies. There is only a 20% chance of a scattered shower or storm this afternoon.

Overnight rain chances will be low with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Again, there is a slight chance of an afternoon storm for Tuesday afternoon.

Our next weather maker looks to push in mainly on Wednesday to help increase rain chances to 60%. Wednesday will not be a washout, but more numerous showers and storms are expected. High temperatures over the next week will remain near average in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Have a great Monday and a great week!