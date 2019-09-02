Storm Team 11 Forecast: Very warm Labor Day with a few showers possible

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a quiet and hot weekend, temperatures will be mild tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low: 60

For Labor Day, we'll call it partly cloudy and very warm. A weak disturbance is expected to approach from the northwest. There is a 20 percent chance of rain with the best opportunity to the northwest of the Tri-Cities over eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. High: 87

Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible early on Monday night. Low: 62

Lots of sun Tuesday. It looks hot and dry. High: 90

We could have another 90 degree day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds before a cold front moves in late Wednesday and Thursday. I don't see a whole lot of available moisture but it should give us heat relief, some extra clouds, and possibly a few showers. Hurricane Dorian is still NOT expected to impact the Tri-Cities. However, it could cause issues from eastern Florida up through the Carolinas and even southeastern Virginia.

Take care!