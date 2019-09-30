Storm Team 11 Forecast: Very hot end to September with a spotty thunderstorms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

The Tri-Cities Airport set record high temperatures all weekend long and the record heat streak really won't give up through at least Thursday. Highs in the mountains will be in the 70s Monday with 80s for the first few days of October.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible early, especially in the higher terrain. Low: 65

We'll call it a mix of sun and clouds Monday. There is a 30% chance of rain. A few storms could make it into the Tri-Cities. High: 89

Partly cloudy Monday night with a shower or storm in a couple spots during the evening. Low: 65

Another hot and humid day Tuesday. Chance of rain: 20%. The record high for October 1 is 90 degrees. We will give that a run for its money.

The long-range outlook suggests a Fall-like feel settling in late in the week, or, at the latest early next week. There is some uncertainty exactly when. For now, plan on at least a noticeable cool down Friday. Stay tuned!