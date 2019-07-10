Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms tonight and Thursday

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be warm and muggy at 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds. The high will be warm at 87 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees,

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

We will keep a watchful eye on the Gulf of Mexico for tropical storm development. If Barry forms an moves inland, that storm could impact our area with rain. Stay tuned.