Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies with scattered showers

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be mild at 63 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Have a great night!