Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies with scattered showers – Flood Watch for western North Carolina and parts of Virginia

The Storm Team 11 forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 30% chance of showers. Low 62.

A Flood Watch is in effect for western North Carolina and parts of Virginia from Grayson county to Tazewell county and points east. Tropical Depression Bertha will move across that area tonight and tomorrow which could bring locally heavy amounts of rain and gusty winds. flooding will be possible in those areas.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few scattered showers. Low 62.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Have a great night!