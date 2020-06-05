1  of  2
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area overnight with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Sunday will be sunny, dry and hot with a high near 87 degrees.

