Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies tonight with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon – some could be severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a a few scattered showers early. Low 48.

Saturday will give way to a little sunshine early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado as a strong system moves across the region. High 69.

Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 49 degrees. The rain chance is 70%.

Sunday will be cloudy and cool with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 58 degrees.

Have a great weekend!