Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Sunday will be sunny and hot with a high near 87 degrees.

Have a great night.