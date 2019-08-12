Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies tonight with a chance of strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon

Monday, August 12, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast for tonight calls for variable cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a passing shower or stray thunderstorm. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Tuesday will start partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. We are under the Slight Risk area for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms. Our biggest threat from storms would be that for damaging winds in excess of 58 mph and small hail. It will be a hot day with a high near 92 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 70 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Have a great night!