Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies tonight and Wednesday with scattered showers possible

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with a few scattered showers early tonight. Patchy fog will be possible overnight with a low near 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. High 78.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 58.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. the high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night!

