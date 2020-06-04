Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a low near 64 degrees.
Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could become strong to possibly severe with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. High 86.
Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64.
Look for variable cloudy skies Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85.
Have a great night!