Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudy skies overnight into Tuesday with a 40% rain chance for Tuesday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low 65.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 67.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86. A few of the storms could be strong to possibly severe during the heating of the afternoon.

Have a great night!