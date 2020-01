The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog and possible drizzle. Low 36.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with scattered showers. The rain chance is 40%. The high will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers. The low will be 38.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 46 degrees.

Have a great night!