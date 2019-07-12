Storm Team 11 Forecast: Variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday

Thursday, July 11, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area overnight with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep variable cloudy skies Friday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Tropical Storm Barry continues to move towards the gulf coast. This system could bring us rain by the middle of next week. Stay tuned.