Storm Team 11 Forecast: Times of clouds and sun Friday with cool temperatures again

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clouds continue tonight with a few sprinkles possible. Cool temperatures. Low: 54. Some spots in the higher terrain could dip into the upper 40s.

Cloudy skies Friday morning should give way to a mix of sun and clouds toward afternoon. Mild afternoon temperatures. High: 79

Passing clouds Friday night. Cool and refreshing. Low: 54

Mostly sunny and dry Saturday. High: 85

We stay very warm and dry Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered showers could return starting Monday continuing off and on through most of the week. However, no significant rainfall is expected at this time.

Take care and have a great night!