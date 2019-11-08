Storm Team 11 Forecast: The cold air arrives just in time for your morning commute!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight as the rain is ending. temperatures will dip to near 29 degrees.

Look for a few morning clouds followed by sunshine on Friday with much colder temperatures. The high will be near 44 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 25.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Saturday with a high near 50.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 58 degrees.

Arctic Air will plunge into our area late Monday into Tuesday. We could see rain late Monday changing to some light snow early Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations look like at this time with maybe a trace to an inch for the Tri-Cities and maybe one to three inches for the mountains. This is subject to change. Stay tuned!