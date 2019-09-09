Storm Team 11 Forecast: The 90s return Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Mother Nature is going to crank up the heat this week!

Enjoy the nice and pleasant conditions tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with some high clouds possibly moving in late. Low: 59



Sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday. High clouds could filter out the sun a bit from time to time. The big story though is the fact that temperatures are getting hotter. Humidity still looks to be under control. High: 91. Highs will be in the 80s in the higher elevations.



Mostly clear and mild Monday night. Low: 62



Hotter and turning more humid Tuesday. We have a slight chance of rain mainly in the mountains. High: 93



Highs will stay near 90 degrees for the rest of the week with generally small rain chances. There could be a little better chance for widely scattered storms toward the very end of the week.

Take care and do your best to stay cool!