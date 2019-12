The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low near 28 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with high clouds increasing through the afternoon. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the region Thursday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50 degrees.

Have a great night!