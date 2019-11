Te Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 64 degrees.

Clouds increase Wednesday night with a low near 42.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday with a high near 57. The Rain chance is 80%. Some areas could see a half an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Much colder air arrives Friday with afternoon sun and a high of 44 degrees.

Have a great night!