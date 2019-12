The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for gradual clearing skies overnight with light snow possible through about 3 a.m. for the mountains. The low will be near 23 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 22 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with a high near 44 degrees.

Have a great night!