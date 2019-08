(WJHL) - Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify in the warm waters of the Atlantic. Dorian is now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. It is possible that the current intensification phase may not be over. The central pressure is 948 mb or 28.00 inches.

Dorian continues to move towards the west northwest at 10 miles per hour. The storm is located 545 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida and 375 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.