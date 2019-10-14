Storm Team 11 Forecast: Sunny and turning mild Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Starry skies expected tonight with only a couple thin clouds. Very chilly. Low: 42

Wall to wall sunshine Monday with nice afternoon temperatures. High: 75. We'll be pushing 70 degrees even in the mountains.

Clear skies at first Monday night with some high cloud cover streaming into the area late. Near average temperatures. Low: 43

Increasing clouds Tuesday. One more warm day on tap. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day. High: 76

Scattered showers are more likely starting as early as Tuesday evening and continuing through at least the first half of Wednesday. Wednesday looks cloudy, breezy and cooler for much of the day. Once again, rainfall doesn't look substantial enough to help much with our drought, but we'll take what we can get.

Our coldest air since April seems inevitable late Wednesday through Friday morning. Many of us could get our first frost of the season, which would be 1 to 2 weeks behind schedule.

