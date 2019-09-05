Storm Team 11 Forecast: Sun and clouds with a few showers possible Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with just a slight chance of a stray shower. Low 64.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 30% chance of showers especially east and northeast of the Tri-Cities as Hurricane Dorian moves north along the Carolina coast. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 57 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 84 degrees.

Have a great night!