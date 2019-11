The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for skies to become cloudy overnight with a low near 38 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 53 degrees. We may see a spotty shower late in the afternoon.

We keep the clouds Monday night with a few showers. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday with a high near 50 degrees.

We warm to 55 Wednesday with a high of 62 on Thursday along with scattered showers.

Have a great night!