The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a high near 83 degrees. The record high for Saturday is 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with showers and thunderstorms moving into the region late. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast early Sunday followed by afternoon sun and a high near 72 degrees.

Have a great weekend!