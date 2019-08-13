Storm Team 11 Forecast: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Monday, August 12, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be near 68 degrees,

Tuesday will start partly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be 92 degrees.

We will keep an 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Tuesday night with a low near 70 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with just a slight chance of rain. The high will be near 86 degrees,

Dry weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

