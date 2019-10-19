Storm Team 11 Forecast: Steady rain tonight, Turning dry Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Moisture is getting pulled up from the south around the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor. We will have overcast skies tonight with much needed steady rainfall on the way. Many of us could get at least 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall, if not more. Low: 50



Cloudy for much of Sunday. A couple showers are possible first thing in the morning followed by some clearing late in the day. Pleasantly warm. High: 73. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains.



Partly cloudy to cloudy skies Sunday night with mild and dry conditions. Low: 52



Partly sunny Monday with more clouds as the afternoon progresses. There will be a warm breeze. While most of the day should be dry, rain is expected to return Monday night. High: 77



We keep the potential for locally heavy rain Tuesday morning with a crisp Fall after that through Thursday morning.



With more rain possible by Friday night and Saturday, it seems safe to say that the worst of the drought is over.



Take care and enjoy the rest of your weekend!