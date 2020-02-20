Storm Team 11 Forecast: Snow tapers off tonight with sunshine and cold temperatures for Friday.

(WJHL)- Tuesday's Ask Storm Tam 11 question was: "How many tornadoes have we had in the U.S. so far this year?"

Through February 12, 131 tornadoes have been reported around the country. That's above the average of 75 for the first six weeks of the year.

The most active tornado season is in the spring from late March through early June. There is an average of 1,400 tornadoes during an entire year.

Some of the February hot spots are typically across the lower Mississippi Valley and along the Gulf Coast.

Historically, it is the second quietest month historically behind January as warm air surges up from the Gulf of Mexico and the coldest air stays to the north.

The two air masses clash and you can get very active weather. The jet stream also leads to a lot of wind energy, which helps promote tornadoes.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!