Storm Team 11 Forecast: Snow showers tonight with rain and snow for Saturday. Warming up with sunshine Sunday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast falls for clouds tonight with areas of light snow and snow flurries. Low 26.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. The higher elevations could pick up a couple of inches of snow through the day. The high will be 42 in the Tri-Cities with low to middle 30’s across the mountains.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few snow flurries. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high near 53 degrees.

Rain returns Monday through Thursday of next week.

