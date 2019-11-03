Storm Team 11 Forecast: Slow warm up expected starting Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Starry skies with cold temperatures on tap for one more night. Look out for freezing fog late tonight and early Monday. Low: 29
Sun mixed with high-level clouds Monday as a slow warm up gets underway. High: 59. Highs in the low to mid 50s in the mountains.
Partly cloudy and not quite as cold Monday night. Low: 36
Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with temperatures close to average. High: 61
Our warmest day will be Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s! We still may squeeze in another 60° day Thursday despite cloud cover and scattered showers arriving later in the day. Another blast of cold air is scheduled to move in Thursday night and Friday into next weekend.
Take care and have a wonderful week!