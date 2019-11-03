Storm Team 11 Forecast: Slow warm up expected starting Monday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A cold front will swing through the region this evening helping to reinforce the cold air! It will give us partly cloudy skies. Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before bed. Low: 29

Clouds could be with us early in the morning, but it should turn sunny by mid to late Sunday morning. Staying chilly through the afternoon. High: 51

Starry skies Sunday night. Cold again. Low: 28

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we start the new workweek Monday. The warming trend begins. High: 59

Our warmest days next week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with highs close to average in the low to mid 60s. Another shot of cold air is expected late in the week.

Take care and have a wonderful rest of the weekend!