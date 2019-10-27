Storm Team 11 Forecast: Skies clear with a much cooler night on tap followed by a sunny and mild Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the east Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills. Southeast winds of 25-45 mph are expected with gusts approaching 65 mph. This kind of wind can do damage if it occurs.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the High Country of North Carolina up through Grayson, Smyth, and Tazewell Counties in Virginia. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible especially on the higher peaks.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy with blustery winds. Rain will move in from the west overnight through the wee hours of Sunday morning. There is a 90% chance of rain. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Low: 58

Wet early on Sunday. Most of the rain is out of here by sunrise. Cloud cover will hang tough through the lunch hour for most with slow clearing as the afternoon progresses. High: 69. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 60s in the mountains.

Mostly clear and chilly Sunday night with fog possibly developing late. Low: 45

Plenty of sun to start off the work week Monday along with unusually mild temperatures. High: 76

We will stay mild through at least Wednesday and possibly most of Thursday before the other shoe drops and colder air blows in after that. Scattered showers are expected to return by Wednesday as well.

Take care and have a great rest of the weekend!