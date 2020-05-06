Storm Team 11 Forecast: Skies clear tonight with a Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies with frost possible. A Frost Advisory is in effect. The low will be 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with an afternoon high near 64 degrees.

Clouds and rain are back in the forecast for Thursday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and cool with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

We could see some light snow in the highest elevations Friday night. The low will be 32 degrees with patchy frost across the area Saturday morning.

Saturday will be sunny with a chilly of high 43 degrees.

Have a great night!