Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers tonight, Mild with high winds in the mountains Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy and milder tonight with scattered light showers moving in from the southwest. There is a 50% chance of rain. Low: 53



A few showers early Saturday morning should be gone around sunrise with breaks of sunshine expected in the Tri-Cities. It will be mild and breezy. **There is a High Wind Warning for the mountains and nearby foothills of east Tennessee from early Saturday through early Sunday. Be mindful that winds will be strong from the southeast between 25 and 45 mph with a few gusts close to 65 mph. Stay alert!** High: 74. Those in the High Country of North Carolina might not make it out of the 50s!

Rain returns late Saturday night. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 58



It will start off wet Sunday morning. Most of the rain should be done around midday with gradual clearing as we go later in the day. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 69



The beginning of the work week will feature fairly warm and mainly dry conditions. Rain is possible as we get closer to Halloween and eventually colder air is expected mid to late week.



Take care and enjoy your weekend.