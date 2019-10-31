Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers early on Halloween night, Windy and getting colder

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

The severe weather threat has passed, but showers persist through the early evening hours as cold winds howl out of the west and northwest making it pretty miserable for Trick-or-Treaters.



A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning is in effect for western North Carolina up to southwest Virginia until Friday morning. Winds could gust up to 50-60 mph with blustery winds elsewhere.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia early Friday.



Our overnight low in the Tri-Cities near 29 degrees. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 20s.



Sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday. Despite the sunshine, you’ll notice a definite winter chill. High: 50



Clear and cold with light winds Friday night, which will give us frosty conditions. Low: 28



Staying very chilly throughout the weekend. Sunny skies in the forecast Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. There will be a slow warming trend starting Monday afternoon, but even by Tuesday highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.



Take care and have a great night!