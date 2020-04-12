Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers arrive Easter Sunday morning with strong to severe storms possible Sunday night.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a low near 42 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and windy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 65. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with rainfall totals of one to two inches through early Monday morning. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee where winds could gust to as high as 80 mph. A High Wind Watch is also in effect for Buchanan and Dickenson counties in VA where winds could gust to as high as 60 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, and an isolated tornado and very heavy rainfall. We will watch what could become a squall line of thunderstorms mover across the region from 3-5 a.m. Monday.

Look for showers and thunderstorms early Monday morning followed by afternoon clearing. The high will be near 68 degrees,

Have a Happy Easter.