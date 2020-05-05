Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight into Tuesday – Some storms could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms through the early morning hours. A few storms could be strong. Low 53.

Tuesday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms from the morning to the early afternoon could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. High 68 to 70.

Clouds and rain are in the forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy, breezy and cool with a morning high near 60. Temperatures by the late afternoon will be in the low to middle 50.s

Thursday will be chilly with a high near 58 degrees.

