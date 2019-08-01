Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms tonight and Friday – Rainfall could be heavy at times

Thursday, August 1, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Due to the slow nature of the storms, rainfall could be heavy at times. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy with the slow moving storms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

