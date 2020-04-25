Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening – Some could be severe

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a low of 48 degrees.

Saturday will start with sunshine followed by a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. High 69.

Clouds and showers are possible Saturday night with a low near 49 degrees. The rain chances is 70%.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday with a cool high of 58 degrees.

Have a great weekend!