Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible early this evening with much cooler air and scattered showers Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms early. Storms that do form could produce hail and strong winds. The low will be 46 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain. the high will be early in the day at 60 degrees with temperatures in the lo to middle 50’s by the late afternoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 62 degrees,

