Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms on the way for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 20% chance of rain well after midnight. The low will be mild at 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered shower early. The low will be 60 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Have a great night!