Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms on the increase through Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Saturday will give way to variable cloudy skies along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!