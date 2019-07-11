Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms for Thursday

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the forecast overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms anytime of the day. A few storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 87 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 50% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be 67.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86.

We are keeping a watch on the Gulf of Mexico as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms could be named Tropical Storm Barry. This system could bring over fifteen inches of rain to parts of the gulf coast into the weekend. Stay tuned.