Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms arrive late tonight – some storms could be severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clouds in the area tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A few storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The low will be near 56 degrees,

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of rain early. the high will be mild at 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the region Friday night with a low near 45 degrees.

We start Saturday with sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and showers. The high will be near 52 degrees.

Have a great night!

