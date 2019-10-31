Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and Storms Thursday morning – Some could be severe!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and mild weather this Thursday morning with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the possibility for an isolated tornado. The high will be near 70 with temperatures dropping to the 30’s by evening. Winds will pick up across the area as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 5 a.m. through 2 p.m. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with one to two inches of rain possible.

Cloudy skies will linger into Thursday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be near 31 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 52 degrees.

Be Weather Aware this Thursday and Stay Tuned to News Channel 11 on the air and on the web along with our social media sites.