Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and storms possible overnight and again Thursday afternoon

Weather

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Rainfall could be locally heavy with some of the passing storms.  .  The low will be near 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be near 83 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 64 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  We could see some locally heavy rainfall.  The high will be near 82 degrees.

