Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and possible thunderstorms late tonight with locally heavy rains and gusty winds possible.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and breezy conditions with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorm late tonight. The low will be near 48 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch and Flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the region.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through early Thursday for the mountains of east Tennessee. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph possible.

Look for cloudy and breezy conditions Thursday with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms early. Rainfall could be locally heavy late tonight through early Thursday. Most areas will see a half an inch to a little over an inch of rain. We will keep the chance of showers through the afternoon. The will be 55 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a chance of snow flurries. The low will be 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with much colder temperatures. The high will be 38 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 47 degrees.

