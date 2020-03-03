Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and possible storms arrive after midnight. Gusty winds possible

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible. The low will be near 45 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday morning with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. Low 38.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 60 to 65 degrees.

Have a great night!