Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and gusty winds overnight through late Thursday morning. Locally heavy rains are possible.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps rain and gusty winds overnight with locally heavy rainfall possible. The low will be near 48 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and rain through the early afternoon tomorrow. Rainfall in the morning could be locally heavy. Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to a little over an inch across part of the region. The high Thursday will be near 55 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with snow flurries possible. Low 25.

Friday will be partly cloudy, cold and dry with a high near 38 degrees.

Sunshine is forecast for Saturday with a high near 47 degrees.

Have a great night!