Storm Team 11 Forecast: Seasonable temperatures, isolated shower in mountains possible

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Happy Saturday!

Temperatures this afternoon will warm up into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance of seeing an isolated shower in the upper elevations.

Overnight, mostly clear conditions stick around with lows near 61 degrees.

Sunday will be another warm and clear day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Again, upper elevations have the best chance of seeing a spotty shower.

Rain chances begin to increase on Monday, but especially for Tuesday going through the rest of the work week. Highs remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.